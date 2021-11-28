I compared McDonald’s McPlant with Burger King’s plant-based Whopper. They were similar — but one was much smaller than the other.

McDonald’s rolled out sales of its new plant-based burger, the McPlant, in the UK a few weeks ago. It’s now trialling it at eight restaurants in the US. is testing the McPlant in the US. McDonald’s Source: Insider, Insider

But Burger King UK started selling the Rebel Whopper, a meat-free version of its flagship burger, in early 2020. It’s since rebranded it as the Plant-Based Whopper, and Burger King seems to have doubled down on advertising since the McPlant was launched. Burger King has been heavily promoting its Plant-Based Whopper. Grace Dean/Insider

I ordered a McPlant and a plant-based Whopper to see how they compare. I compared the two plant-based burgers to see which came out top. Grace Dean/Insider

The first thing that struck me was the difference in size. The Whopper (on the right) seemed huge compared with the McPlant. Burger King says the plant-based Whopper weighs in at 10 ounces (283.50g), the same weight as a meat-based Whopper. I compared the two plant-based burgers to see which came out top. Grace Dean/Insider

Both burgers had generic burger toppings – lettuce, onion, ketchup, tomato, and pickles – but there were some differences. I compared the two plant-based burgers to see which came out top. Grace Dean/Insider

The McPlant came with a vegan cheese alternative, and also had mustard and a vegan sandwich sauce. I tried McDonald’s McPlant. Grace Dean/Insider.

The plant-based Whopper, on the other hand, came with vegan mayo and no cheese. I tried Burger King’s Plant-Based Whopper. Grace Dean/Insider

Like when you order a meat-based Whopper, you could pay an extra £0.50 ($US0.67 ($AU1)) to add cheese to the burger. However, this would render the burger non-plant-based because the chain doesn’t have dairy-free cheese. You could pay to add cheese to the burger. Grace Dean/Insider

Interestingly, Burger King classes its meat-free Whopper as plant-based but not vegan. This is because, while the patty is plant-based, it’s cooked on the same broiler as its meat namesake. Burger King doesn’t class its meat-free Whopper as vegan. Grace Dean/Insider Source: Insider

The McPlant, on the other hand, is approved as vegan by the UK Vegetarian Society.

Both patties looked very similar … I tried McDonald’s McPlant. Grace Dean/Insider.

… although the Whopper patty was much bigger. Burger King also offered the option to double up by adding an extra plant-based patty, while I didn’t notice this being available at McDonald’s. I tried Burger King’s Plant-Based Whopper. Grace Dean/Insider

The McPlant tasted delicious. I really like it with the vegan cheese, though it didn’t melt at all, unlike the dairy-based cheese slices in McDonald’s other burgers. The pea-protein patty, developed with fake-meat giant Beyond Meat, was much sweeter than the patty in the Whopper. I tried McDonald’s McPlant. Grace Dean/Insider. Source: Insider

The plant-based Whopper was also delicious. Its patty tasted a little more meaty and barbecue-y. I tried Burger King’s Plant-Based Whopper. Grace Dean/Insider

The McPlant cost £3.79 ($US5.07 ($AU7)) on its own, rising to £5.29 ($US7.08 ($AU10)) as a medium meal and £5.69 ($US7.62 ($AU11)) as a large meal. This is the same as a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder with Cheese. I tried McDonald’s new plant-based burger. Grace Dean/Insider Source: Insider

The plant-based Whopper cost the same as its meat-based namesake — £4.99 ($US6.68 ($AU9)) on its own, £6.99 ($US9.36 ($AU13)) as a regular meal, and £7.49 ($US10.03 ($AU14)) as a large meal. I tried Burger King’s Plant-Based Whopper. Grace Dean/Insider

Both burgers were delicious, and as someone who’s trying to reduce their meat consumption, I’d rather have them instead of the chains’ burgers that contain real meat … I’d happily order both burgers again. Grace Dean/Insider