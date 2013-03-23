McDonald's Uses South African Orphans In Ad For The McFlurry

A South African orphan for McDonald’s.

A new McDonald’s ad that uses a bus full of South African children to promote the McFlurry ice cream shake is either an inspiring act of genius, or mawkish exploitation, depending how you see it.



The ad, by DDB South Africa, shows a bunch of kids from the Sakhumzi orphanage (which is apparently in Mfuleni, a township east of Cape Town). They are woken up by a nurse in the morning, put onto a bus and taken to McD’s to get McFlurries. Then they deliver the drinks to folks at the Huis De Kuilen Old-Age Home.

It’s heartwarming stuff. And the agency claimed it’s a “live stunt” on Ads of the World, a site where agency people showcase their new work.

But there’s no mention of whether McDonald’s made a donation to the orphanage, or whether the kids were compensated for their star turn.

The Daily Mail suggests that some people may be annoyed by the ad, but reaction on YouTube and AOTW is mostly positive so far.

The agency said:

Based on the premise that everybody has got something to give, we set out to spread happiness with this live stunt commercial. No actors, just a real orphanage and old age home, and one take to get the moment. The TVC has already been awarded Best of McDonald’s TVC for 2012/13 by some of the top Mcdonald’s Creative Directors from around the world.

