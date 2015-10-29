This new McDonald's burger takes four hours to cook

McDonald’s Switzerland McDonald’s Switzerland is releasing a pulled-pork burger.

McDonald’s is launching a new pulled-pork sandwich in Switzerland that takes four hours to cook.

The burger features Swiss pork shoulder that is slow-cooked until it’s “so tender, it simply falls apart,” according to the company.

The meat is marinated in barbecue sauce and topped with mixed vegetables, apple slices, and a garlic spread.

“With the pulled pork burger, we are combining slow food with our fast, friendly service,” Thomas Truttman,vice president of marketing at McDonald’s Switzerland, said in a news release.

The new sandwich is being tested in 25 McDonald’s restaurants in Zurich and Geneva ahead of a potential nationwide rollout.

McDonald’s briefly offered pulled-pork sandwiches in the US this summer. The sandwiches were available for a limited time at 90 restaurants in Michigan and Indiana.

Along with the pulled-pork burger, McDonald’s Switzerland is also rolling out another upscale burger called the “Prime” featuring 220 grams of beef, Gruyere cheese, coleslaw, arugula, relish, and a “farmer’s sauce.”

