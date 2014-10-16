These Are The 5 Burgers Brits Said McDonald's Should Make Next -- And McD's Is Doing It

McDonald’s UK The first burger to go on sale is called The Big Uno.

We all know that picky McDonald’s customer: the one that throws the gherkin straight into the trash, or the one that asks for no lettuce on their Big Mac, or the hipster that wonders out loud why their local McD’s hasn’t introduced wooden serving blocks like the upmarket menu in McDonald’s Australia.

In the UK, McDonald’s has decided to give those customers a voice.

Earlier this year it asked consumers to submit ideas for the types of burgers they’d like to see in-store.

They created their perfect burgers online and the rest of the UK could vote on their concoctions (some of which look tasty, others downright bizarre), made up from a choice of 80 different ingredients.

McDonald’s has now picked five of the crowd-sourced burgers to sell in stores. The first burger went on sale in 1,200 restaurants across the UK today and will be on sale for one week, until the second winning burger comes out on October 22. Each week for the next five weeks the fast food chain will release one new burger, accompanied by a nationwide advertising campaign starring the proud “chefs” behind the recipes.

The Big Uno, created by Tammy Rose, will be on sale from October 15-21. The Big Uno is topped with cheese, bacon, red onion, lettuce, ketchup, and cool mayo. It's the first burger to be released and will be on sale from October 15-21. The Sweet Chilli Fiesta comes out on October 22-28. The Sweet Chilli Fiesta burger comes courtesy of Harry Lloyd. It's topped with cheese with peppers, maple cured bacon, lettuce, red and yellow peppers, crispy fried onions, and Habanero sweet chilli sauce on a paprika bun. The Ultimate Supreme burger will be on sale from October 29-November 4. The third crowd-sourced burger creation is called The Ultimate Supreme. The burger comes topped with maple cured bacon, Emmental cheese, red onion, lettuce, ketchup, and pepper mayo. It was created by Dave Wright and will be in select UK stores from October 29-November 4. The McPizza Pepperoni Burger will be in store between November 5-11. The McPizza Pepperoni Burger is meant to taste how it sounds, like a pizza. The creation has mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, lettuce, ketchup, and smoked paprika sauce on top of a cheese sauce bun. The pizza style burger was dreamt up by Charlotte Butcher and will be on sale between November 5-11. The Big Spicy Bacon, the fifth and final crowd-sourced burger, will be available from November 12-18. The final instillation of McDonald's UK's campaign is The Big Spicy Bacon. This burger is cheese with peppers, bacon, lettuce, onions, jalapenos, and pri-pri mayo. That creation sits on a chive and sesame bun. The last burger, created by Luke Watson, will be on sale from November 12-18. Now that you've worked up an appetite, take a look at how Chicken McNuggets are actually made. REVEALED: This Is Exactly How Chicken McNuggets Are Made>

