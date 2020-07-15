McDonald's in the UK has knocked up to 8% off the price of a Big Mac meal thanks to an emergency coronavirus tax cut

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The cost of a Big Mac Value Meal was cut in the UK from July 15 after a 15% tax break was offered to the food and hospitality industry.

The recommended price of Big Mac, Quarter Pounders with Cheese, and Chicken McNugget meals are all reduced by up to 40p ($US0.50) – around 8% – thanks to the cuts.

Individual franchisees have a say in exactly how much of the cut to pass on, McDonald’s said, so prices will vary.

Coffees, Happy Meals, and breakfast muffins are all recommended to be priced more cheaply too.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the tax break for the hospitality industry on July 8.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The price of a Big Mac Value Meal has dropped in the UK by around 8% in the UK after the Chancellor offered a tax break to restaurants.

40p ($US0.50) has been swiped from the recommended price of all Extra Value Meals, including for the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese and six Chicken McNuggets.

All medium Extra Value Meals are usually priced at £4.89 ($US6.16), but will now be around £4.49 ($ value) after the change.

All the prices are recommendations sent to McDonald’s franchisees, who can decide whether or not to implement them.

McDonald’s also suggested a cut of 30p ($US0.38) from the recommended price of a Happy Meal and McMuffins, as well as 5op ($US0.63) from breakfast meals.

There’s also discounts on coffees, with the recommended prices of basic coffees reduced by 40p ($US0.5) and those of cappuccinos and lattes cut by 30p ($US0.38).

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a 15% VAT reduction for restaurants in the UK on July 8, from 20% to 5%. The measure is meant to entice people to consume more as the UK economy reels from the effect of the coronavirus lockdown.

Pubs and restaurants reopened on July 4.

McDonald’s McDonald’s drive-thru has put in safety measures due to the coronavirus

Sunak also announced the government would cover 5o% of the cost of meals for people who eat out – up to around $US15 a head – on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That scheme begins on August 1.

But McDonald’s said in a statement emailed to Business Insider that the offer may not be widely available at its stores because it is not rushing to start offering dine-in meals again.

In the meantime, the company said it was piloting a dine-in experience at four locations in the UK and Ireland, with 70% reduced capacity and table service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.