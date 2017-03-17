McDonald's Twitter account calls Trump 'disgusting' with 'tiny hands'

McDonald’s Twitter account slammed President Trump on Thursday in an uncharacteristically derogatory tweet.

The tweet, sent at 9:16 a.m. on Thursday, reads: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The message was retweeted more than 200 times and deleted 25 minutes later.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s unclear if the message was sent by an employee or if the account was hacked. The account appeared to be sending on-brand messages before and after the tweet about Trump.

