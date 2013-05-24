McDonald's Gives Cleveland Hero Charles Ramsey Free Food For A Year

Anderson Cooper 360McDonald’s has offered Cleveland kidnapping hero Charles Ramsey free food for a year.



“We can confirm that the local owner-operators of the McDonald’s restaurants in Mr. Ramsey’s neighbourhood have connected with him and offered complimentary McDonald’s food for the next year,” spokesperson Heidi Barker revealed to Business Insider in an email.

The fast food chain also made a $10,000 donation to the National centre for Missing and Exploited Children in the name of the victims.

Just after Ramsey made national news for his memorable 911 call to report he had found missing Cleveland woman Amanda Berry, McDonald’s tweeted at him:

McDonald’s/TwitterRamsey mentioned in his 911 call that he had just gone to McDonald’s.

While Ramsey’s gotten offers from several other burger chains, numerous outlets were reporting that he never heard from McDonald’s.

But Barker clarified that McDonald’s reached out to Ramsey “directly and privately” out of respect for the tragedy.

