McDonald's totally snubbed Burger King's hybrid burger proposal for Peace Day

Burger King playfully suggested creating a hybrid “McWhopper” with McDonald’s for Peace Day — but McDonald’s apparently wasn’t amused by the gesture, according to a letter from McDonald’s posted to Facebook.

In fact, McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook seemed almost offended by the suggestion.

It all began earlier this week, when Burger King sent the rival chain an offer to partner and create a hybrid “McWhopper” burger to promote world peace. In the letter, posted online Wednesday, Burger King proposed a temporary stop to the “burger wars” between the two fast food chains in honour of Peace Day, which is celebrated annually on September 21.

Burger King wanted to combine the “tastiest bits” of the Whopper and the Big Mac into a special sandwich to be sold only on September 21, they wrote. All profits would benefit the founders of Peace Day, the Peace One Day organisation.

Here’s the video version of Burger King’s proposal, which features an interview with the Jeremey Gilley, the founder of Peace One Day, endorsing the McWhopper and asking McDonald’s to “get onboard.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Fast food fans waited in suspense for McDonald’s response, hoping the burger of their dreams would finally come to fruition.

But McDonald’s doesn’t seem thrilled by the idea. They responded with a short Facebook post Wednesday morning, where CEO Steve Easterbrook let Burger King know that when it comes to the McWhopper, McDonald’s is just not loving it.

“Let’s acknowledge that between us there is simply a friendly business competition and certainly not the unequaled circumstances of the real pain and suffering of war,” Easterbrook writes, referring to Burger King’s mention of “burger wars.”

Here’s the post.

PostbyMcDonald’s.

Here’s the full text:

Dear Burger King, Inspiration for a good cause… great idea. We love the intention but think our two brands could do something bigger to make a difference. We commit to raise awareness worldwide, perhaps you’ll join us in a meaningful global effort? And every day, let’s acknowledge that between us there is simply a friendly business competition and certainly not the unequaled circumstances of the real pain and suffering of war. We’ll be in touch. -Steve, McDonald’s CEO P.S. A simple phone call will do next time.

Looks like we shouldn’t plan on eating a hybrid burger from these two companies anytime soon, even one created in the name of world peace.

NOW WATCH: Here are all the movies Disney will release in the next two years



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.