I ate McDonald's $6 Travis Scott meal and saw why it's the perfect promotion to run during a pandemic

Linh Ta/Business Insider The Travis Scott version of the Quarter Pounder.

McDonald’s launched a meal collaboration with rapper Travis Scott on September 8 and it’s been a viral success ever since.

I ordered the new meal and while the burger didn’t taste like anything out of the ordinary, it was cool taking part in this year’s oddest celebrity collaboration.

Celebrity partnerships like the one with Scott will be the future as restaurants look to simplify their menus due to food supply chain issues with the COVID-19 pandemic while still offering new reasons to return.

I should have realised that maybe I wasn’t hip enough to order the Travis Scott burger when the McDonald’s manager at the drive-thru questioned my intentions.

“I have to ask, do you actually like Travis Scott or are you ordering this because of the internet hype?” they asked me through the window.

“Uh, I’m actually doing a food review,” I responded, acknowledging I’m not an active listener of the famous rapper.

He told me the meal had become a popular order at the store, even though it was basically just a “quarter-pounder with lettuce.”

But that’s exactly what McDonald’s is counting on with its star-studded, albeit strange, collaboration with the “Sicko Mode” artist.

As fast-food restaurants pare down their menus due to supply strains imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the McDonald’s marketing ploy makes sense.

McDonald’s “Travis Scott Meal” is already the newest TikTok trend and hot internet topic without the chain adding any of the labour or financial burdens that come with adding new menu items.

It’s become so popular that some McDonald’s actually ran out of the ingredients to make it temporarily.

But does the $US6 Cactus Jack collaboration deserve the hype? I went to McDonald’s to find out.

I rolled up to my local McDonald’s and looked to see if I could pick the Travis Scott meal from the menu. Nothing.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

But when I specifically asked for it, the order immediately popped up on the screen.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

There was confusion at the McDonald’s I went to and they charged me separately for the fries when the whole meal was supposed to be $US6. They were also out of Sprite, so I picked it up at a different restaurant for the sake of consistency.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The meal is marketed by McDonald’s as “Cactus Jack’s” favourites. The burger is a quarter-pounder with cheese topped with Scott’s “go-to toppings” of bacon and lettuce.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The meal also comes with a medium fry, barbecue sauce packet, and a Sprite that is supposed to be ordered with extra ice

Linh Ta/Business Insider

At first glance, the burger looked appetizing with the melted American cheese oozing through the beef patty’s crevices.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

My sandwich came with toppings McDonald’s already offers, so even after the collaboration ends October 4, I could hypothetically order it again. (But not for the deal price of $US6.)

Linh Ta/Business Insider

With the first bite, the McDonald’s taste-nostalgia hit me. The perfectly round, sweet, white bun took me back to my childhood.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

It was clear with subsequent bites, however, this wasn’t just your plain McDonald’s Happy Meal cheeseburger.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

Albeit messy, the shredded lettuce added a crisp and cool texture to the burger that let me convince myself that I’m being healthy by adding vegetables.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The bacon was the least desirable part of the burger. It was chewy and extremely salty.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The rest tasted similar to a typical McDonald’s burger.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The patty was peppery and less greasy than other chain burgers. The cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles added flavour contrasts and textures that gave the whole thing a more complex taste.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

But the Travis Scott meal isn’t just about the burger. It’s about the whole trifecta, down to the personal touch of a side of barbecue sauce.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

Big gulps of Sprite are delicious with a McDonald’s burger to begin with. The sweet, carbonated, citrusy drink contrasts well with greasy foods.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

Because it balanced out the salty bacon, the thirst-quenching Sprite tasted even better.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

Hot McDonald’s fries are one of life’s greatest joys. Those salty, skinny potatoes blow most things out of the water. Until they get cold.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

But when paired with barbecue sauce, the cold fries at the bottom of the bag weren’t mediocre. The sweet and salty flavours made them oh, so good.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The meal itself wasn’t incredibly exciting.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

But as an internet-centric woman in her 20s, the kooky idea that a Travis Scott meal is available at my local McDonald’s made it less about the food and more about the experience.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

And that’s what companies like McDonald’s are banking on as they try to reach the increasingly elusive under 35 consumer.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

Young adults are increasingly turning to what influencers and celebrities are recommending, according to McDonald’s CMO Morgan Flatley in an interview with Business Insider.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

Collaborations like this aren’t anything new. Just look at the long-lasting marketing success of the company’s Happy Meal toys.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

The internet-based pull of Travis Scott and the viral spark that comes from the weird collaboration is what made the meal fun and left me feeling “in the know.” Based on the TikTok videos, others agree.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

When I told my parents about it, they shrugged. When I told my teenage cousins, they were excited.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

While I wouldn’t order the burger combination again, I can appreciate that in 2020, at least we can order a Travis Scott x McNugget body pillow.

Linh Ta/Business Insider

