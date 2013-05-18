McDonald's Could Start Cutting A Lot Of Menu Items

McDonald’s is ready to cut menu items to improve customer service.



The fast food chain needs to streamline its menu, which has grown 70% since 2007, reports Leslie Patton at Bloomberg News.

Some items potentially on the chopping block are the Southern Style Biscuit, McSkillet Burrito, Caesar salad, and steak bagel, according to Patton.

“It’s gotten to the point where the operation has kind of broken down and that’s all a symptom of the complication of the menu,” said Richard Adams, a consultant and former McDonald’s store owner, told Patton. “They can’t make the food fast enough.”

McDonald’s rapidly-expanding menu has confused employees and resulted in customer service issues, according to Bloomberg.

The restaurant chain has cut several items this year, including the Angus Third Pounder, Apple Walnut Salad, and Chicken Selects.

But at the same time, it added items including the McWrap, Egg White Delight, and Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie.

