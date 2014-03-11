McDonald's Might Start Copying Chipotle's Strategy

McDonald’s might be taking a cue from Chipotle’s playbook.

In an attempt to reverse declining sales, McDonald’s is testing letting customers customise their burgers, reports Catey Hill at MarketWatch.

But don’t expect to actually point to the ingredients that will go on your burger.

McDonald’s is testing a tablet program where customers decide which toppings they want, according to MarketWatch.

The test has expanded to several Southern California locations.

The move toward customisation is also expected to help McDonald’s compete with “better burger” chains like Five Guys.

McDonald’s is also copying Chipotle by attempting to offer high-quality ingredients, Hill notes.

In the coming years, McDonald’s is expected to focus on offering more fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as sustainable fish and cage-free eggs.

Chipotle is thriving.

The fast-casual chain posted a 9.3% sales gain in 2013. Meanwhile, former parent company McDonald’s saw sales fall by 1.4%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.