McDonald's will no longer reveal how it's doing each month

Mcdonald’s will no longer reveal its same-store sales stats on a monthly basis.
This is according to a company spokewoman cited by Bloomberg.
Company’s facing deteriorating growth or unfavorable volatility in their operating metrics are known to become a bit more opaque with what they share with the public on a near-term basis.
So it’s no surprise that McDonald’s would tighten its lips considering its deteriorating global same-store sales growth stats.
NOW WATCH: Two models in Russia just posed with a 1,400-pound bear
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.