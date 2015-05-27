McDonald's will no longer reveal how it's doing each month

Mcdonald’s will no longer reveal its same-store sales stats on a monthly basis.

This is according to a company spokewoman cited by Bloomberg.

Company’s facing deteriorating growth or unfavorable volatility in their operating metrics are known to become a bit more opaque with what they share with the public on a near-term basis.

So it’s no surprise that McDonald’s would tighten its lips considering its deteriorating global same-store sales growth stats.

