McDonald's Is Testing 'Do-It-Yourself' Seasoning For Fries

McDonald’s is adding a new twist to its french fries at select restaurants in Northern California and St. Louis, Missouri.

The burger chain has begun offering seasoning packets in three flavours — Garlic Parmesan, Zesty Ranch, and Spicy Buffalo — which customers are instructed to pour over their french fries, FoodBeast reports.

The fries — dubbed Shakin’ Flavour Fries — come in a bag with these instructions: “1) Pour ’em 2) Sprinkle ’em 3) Close ’em. 4) Shake ’em 5) Love ’em.”

A customer spotted the new item at a McDonald’s restaurant in Stockton, California. The company told Businessweek that the test officially begins Friday in Northern California and St. Louis.

McDonald’s sells a similar product — called “Shake Shake Fries” — in Asian markets, India and Australia. Flavours include spicy “Piri Piri” and seaweed. McDonald’s first debuted the item in Hong Kong nearly a decade ago.

The U.S. test is being rolled out two weeks before McDonald’s annual shareholders meeting, and one day after the company announced that domestic sales were flat in April.

