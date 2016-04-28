McDonald's is making a major change to its chicken McNuggets

McDonald’s is testing a new recipe for its chicken McNuggets.

The recipe strips the nuggets of artificial preservatives and contains more recognisable ingredients like lemon juice solids and rice starch.

The new nuggets were rolled out in March at 140 McDonald’ restaurants in Oregon and Southwest Washington, McDonald’s spokeswoman Becca Hary told Business Insider.

“These new chicken McNuggets are made with a simpler recipe that parents can feel good about while keeping the same great taste they know and love,” Hary said. “More than ever, customers care about where their food comes from and how it is prepared.”

McDonald’s is planning to roll out the new nuggets nationwide this summer, according to Crain’s Chicago Business, which first reported on the recipe change.



Hary didn’t confirm the national rollout.

“Customers in Portland have responded favourably and we’ll continue to learn from this test to inform future decisions,” she said.

There are about 32 ingredients in McDonald’s current chicken nugget recipe, according to nutrition information listed on the company’s website.

