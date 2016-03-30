McDonald's is bringing out a new weapon against Taco Bell in the budget breakfast battles

McDonald’s is now testing McPick 2 for breakfast.

Select locations of the fast-food chain are now offering a McPick 2 breakfast deal, with different combinations available in different regions, reports Brand Eating.

In St. Louis, for example, customers can pay $3 for two items from the selection of Sausage McGriddles, Hotcakes, hash browns, and a large hot coffee.

Meanwhile, Northwest Pennsylvania locations are testing a McPick 2 breakfast menu with selections including the Sausage McMuffin, a large coffee, hash browns, and the Sausage Burrito.

The new tests come less than a month after Taco Bell launched its $1 breakfast menu, featuring items such as a breakfast burrito, a two-pack of Cinnabon Delights, and a mini skillet bowl. When Taco Bell announced its new deal, it snuck a sly reference to McDonald’s decision to ditch its Dollar Menu two years ago into the statement.

“While dollar menus disappear across America, Taco Bell is continuing to reinvent breakfast with delicious and unique menu items only Taco Bell can provide, with 10 items for $1 each,” Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The McPick 2 has served as McDonald’s most recent replacement for the Dollar Menu, as the company works to win back customers by presenting itself as a value-centric chain.

At the same time, a number of other fast-food chains are eager to attract budget-conscious consumers. Burger King, Wendy’s, and KFC have all also recently debuted deals that bundle several items on the menu for $3 to $5.

