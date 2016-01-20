McDonald's is launching gourmet sliders

McDonald’s is launching sliders in Canada.
The sandwiches, called McTasters, are smaller than the chain’s regular burgers and they come in two different varieties: Greek and Italian, Grub Grade reports.
The 330-calorie Greek McTasters feature a beef patty topped with Mediterranean olive sauce, red onion, leaf lettuce and a tomato slice on an artisan bun.
The Italian version, which is 370 calories, features a junior chicken patty topped with parmesan cheese flakes, leaf lettuce, a tomato slice, and creamy parmesan and Italian herb sauce on an artisan bun.
A Big Mac by comparison is 520 calories.
The sandwiches are selling for $2.99 each. They are being advertised as snacks or sides to a meal.
