McDonald's is testing a new breakfast item that's unlike anything else we've ever seen

McDonald’s is reportedly testing a Chicken McGriddle in Ohio.

The sandwich is being tested at 11 locations in Central Ohio, according to Columbus Business First.

It includes a fried chicken patty wedged between two McGriddle patties.

Franchisee Brian Mortellaro said he devised the idea and took it up the supply chain.

“Filet-o-fish, Big Mac — both of those started with owner-operators,” Mortellaro told Columbus Business First. “We took this idea up the chain and they’re letting us try it out.”

Existing McGriddle sandwiches include a sausage and bacon varieties with cheese and egg.

This isn’t some corporate-mandated rollout. Versions of the product have been tested in other markets before, but this take was devised by Brian Mortellaro, who owns eight local McDonald’s, and a small group of taste-testers including other operators.

Hollis Johnson The sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle.

The Chicken McGriddle has apparently been on the “secret menu” for some time. It’s unclear whether the test will be expanded to new markets.

McDonald’s is smart to focus on breakfast right now.

The company credited All Day breakfast with a recent surge in sales.

