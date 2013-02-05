McDonald's Is Testing Overlapping Breakfast And Burgers

Photo: Burger Business

McDonald’s has an ambitious test in place in Rockford, Illinois.It’s testing “McDonald’s After Midnight,” a new menu offered between midnight at 4 AM that provides a combination of breakfast items and the regular McDonald’s lunch and dinner fare at the same time, Scott Hume at Burger Business reported.



The menu cuts everything down to the big-name items, like the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, and Egg McMuffin.

“By limiting both menus to a few ‘best of’ products, McDonald’s may have found a way to keep everyone happy, at least from midnight to 4 a.m,” explained Hume. “Those who crave a Sausage McMuffin with Egg at 3 p.m. will have to wait for another test solution.”

Don’t confuse this new iteration with “Breakfast After Midnight” — the McDonald’s menu that was tested in Ohio last summer. It offered just a limited breakfast menu from midnight to 4 AM.

A notable consequence of this test is that you’re able to get the fabled Mc10:35, which is normally only available during the changeover between breakfast and lunch. Buy an Egg McMuffin and a McDouble, then take the egg and meat out of the McMuffin and stick it into the double cheeseburger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.