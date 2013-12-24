McDonald's Tells Employees To Avoid Fast Food

McDonald’s employee resources website has published a couple of posts bashing the nutritional quality of fast food.

“Fast foods are almost always high in calories, fat, sugar, and salt,” reads one post, which was first discovered by CNBC. “Some fast-food restaurants still use hydrogenated vegetable oils for frying. These oils contain trans fats, which increase your risk for heart disease. Some cities have banned or are trying to ban the use of trans fats.”

The article goes on to advise anyone with high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease to basically avoid fast food altogether “because of its high fat, salt, and sugar levels.”

In another post, a picture of French fries and a hamburger resembling a Big Mac is labelled an “unhealthy choice.”

“Although not impossible, it is more of a challenge to eat healthy when going to a fast food place,” the post reads. “In general, avoiding items that are deep fried are your best bet. Healthier choices include sandwiches that can be loaded with vegetables. Limit the extras such as cheese, bacon, and mayonnaise.”

The posts were published on McDonald’s McResources Line, a website devoted to providing company news and lifestyle advice to employees.

This is the latest in a series of gaffes involving the site. The most recent was last month, when the site gave out-of-touch advice on how to tip au pairs, pool cleaners, and other luxury service personnel.

The site also drew criticism last month for advising employees to return holiday gifts to get out of debt.

We’ve reached out to McDonald’s for comment and will update when we hear back.

