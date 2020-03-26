Employees at 'essential' businesses like McDonald's and Target are being told to carry around a letter to be allowed to work as other locations close amid the coronavirus outbreak

AP Photo/John Minchillo Target is considered an ‘essential’ business.

Target and McDonald’s employees are wielding official letters of approval to show that they are authorised to work during shutdowns.

The letters, two of which were viewed by Business Insider, are meant to prove that the worker is considered an “employee of an essential business.”

California, Connecticut, Illinois, New York, Delaware, New Jersey, and Louisiana have all issued stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Retail workers are considered essential to infrastructure,according to the Department of Homeland Security.

As restaurants, bars, movie theatres, and other community centres temporarily shutter to ward off the spread of the coronavirus, retail workers, as parts of “essential” businesses, are still generally expected to come into work.

Big-box stores are considered essential businesses and therefore not required to shutter amid the pandemic. While many restaurants and bars have closed, most chains have been encouraged to serve food via drive-thru and delivery, with President Donald Trump meeting with fast-food executives on the role these companies will play during the pandemic.

Retail and fast-food employees who work and commute in regions with shutdowns are therefore not subject to the rules as other citizens are.

Business Insider viewed letters given to McDonald’s and Target employees, intended to prove that the worker is considered an employee of an “essential” business.

Target’s letter was written on the company’s letterhead.

“This team member works at a store or distribution centre which is vital to keeping the community supplied,” reads the Target letter that employees should be carrying, which is signed by the store’s team leader.

McDonald’s letter states the holder is an employee at a location that is “serving food in observation of social distancing,” and that under “‘shelter in place’ orders, restaurants such as McDonald’s have been designated as essential businesses.”

It reads: “Please allow the holder of this letter to proceed to and from his location, in accordance with the attached schedule.” The location’s manager, address, and contact information is also included.

Target employees who have contracted the coronavirus or who were instructed to undergo mandatory quarantine are eligible for 14 days of paid time off. Target recently announced it would pay raise its pay for employees by $US2 an hour through at least May 2. The superstore is one of many chains that have been overrun with panicked shoppers who are overbuying essential goods like toilet paper and eggs.

Target declined to comment for this story.

McDonald’s is offering two weeks of paid sick leave for employees at company-owned stores who are showing symptoms, have been exposed to, or have tested positive for COVID-19. The company has also closed seating areas to focus on drive-thru, delivery, and to-go, as well as updated cleaning policies.

A representative for McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

