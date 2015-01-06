McDonald's New Bags Are Completely Unrecognizable

McDonald’s is making it easier for people who are embarrassed of the brand to indulge in it.

The fast food chain has redesigned its take-out bags to make them more generic with subtle branding and minimal colour.

The white paper bags have a simple graphic of a hamburger on one side and no McDonald’s signage.

The other side of the bag reads “I’m lovin’ it” in red. A small, barely visible “M” symbolizing the Golden Arches is printed in the bottom corner.

The new packaging replaces a formerly colourful and busy design, on which the Golden Arches were highlighted against a bright red background.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal that the bags were designed with “a fresh, modern and simple look in mind, to highlight the playful icons that reflect some of our iconic menu items.”

The company has backed away from the Golden Arches in other advertising as well. McDonald’s France recently rolled out an ad campaign featuring simple graphics of hamburgers and fries — similar to the graphic on the new take-out bags — that have very little McDonald’s signage.

McDonald’s is also testing a cafe concept in Australia called “The Corner” that has no visible affiliation with the fast food chain, aside from the word “McCafe” displayed in small print underneath the store name.

McDonald’s is struggling to change its image in the face of declining sales and souring public perception of the brand.

The chain’s global same-store sales dropped 2.2% for the month of November, compared to the same period last year. For the third quarter ending Sept. 30, global same-store sales fell 3.3%.

The company has launched a massive social media campaign to address questions about its food and recently rolled out a new ad campaign aimed at promoting love and friendship.

“Lately, the balance of lovin’ and hatin’ seems off,” McDonald’s US Marketing Chief Deborah Wahl said in a video posted online. “Who better to stand up for lovin’ than McDonald’s? Lovin’ sits at the heart of our tagline and it sits at the heart of our business.”

