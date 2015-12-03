McDonald's is offering table service and a new menu

Facebook/McDonald’s McDonald’s is offering a new ‘The pico guacamole’ burger.

More than 600 McDonald’s restaurants in Southern California will soon start offering table service and a new menu.

Customers will be able to order their meals at a register, then go to a table where their food will be brought to them by a McDonald’s employee, the Los Angeles Business Journal reports.

The Southern California restaurants are also planning to roll out a new menu of burgers and chicken sandwiches, the company said in a news release.

The “Taste Crafted” menu will give customers the option to choose between beef, buttermilk crispy chicken, or artisan grilled chicken on a sesame seed bun, potato roll, or artisan roll.

Customers will also be able to choose between four flavour combinations: pico guacamole, buffalo bacon, maple bacon dijon, and deluxe.

The pico guacamole combination includes guacamole, ranch sauce, white cheddar, and lettuce; the buffalo bacon includes blue cheese spread, spicy buffalo sauce, Applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, and shredded lettuce; and for a sweeter twist, maple bacon dijon offers crispy bacon with maple seasoning, grilled onions, Dijon sauce, white cheddar, and lettuce.

The deluxe combination is a classic mix of red onions, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

“Consumers have told us that they are looking for variety and the ability to customise their choices. Taste Crafted Burgers and Chicken allows us to cater to our customers’ desires,” Clay Paschen III, president of McDonald’s Operators’ Association of Southern California, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring these delicious ingredients, delectable flavours and variety to our Southern California customers.”

