What McDonald's Doesn't Tell You In Its First Super Bowl Ad

Some people were confused after watching McDonald’s first Super Bowl ad.

The ad announces that McDonald’s will accept a new form of payment starting Feb. 2, but it doesn’t reveal what the payment will be.

I’m lovin McDonald’s new campaign but that ad was more confusing than enlightening @CingTG #SB15

The clip is a just a teaser.

In another ad set to air later in the game, McDonald’s will explain further.

Starting Feb. 2, the chain will let some customers pay for their food with different forms of what McDonald’ calls “lovin’,” which could include selfies and hugs.

“From selfies, hugs to high fives — we have a bunch of fun ways to express your Lovin’,” a McDonald’s spokeswoman told ABC News.

Customers who order items during preselected times will get to participate in the deal. McDonald’s employees will let customers know if they get to “Pay with Lovin’.”

The promotion will run until Feb. 14.

Here’s the ad that explains the promotion:

