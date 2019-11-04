McDonald's is set lose $3.4 billion in value after the CEO was fired over a relationship with a subordinate

Getty Steve Easterbrook was fired over his relationship with an employee.

McDonald’s on Friday fired its CEO, Steve Easterbrook, for violating its policy of having a relationship with an employee.

McDonald’s shares sank 2.3% in premarket at 10 am in London (5 am ET), which would wipe about $US3.4 billion off the company’s value.

Since Easterbrook took the helm in 2015, McDonald’s share price has more than doubled.

Watch McDonald’s trade live here.

View Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

McDonald’s is set to lose more than $US3 billion in value on Monday morning, with the stock sinking 2.3% in premarket trading after investors balked at the shock firing of the company’s CEO.

That stock drop would wipe about $US3.4 billion off the company’s value at the open, based on its market capitalisation of about $US147.3 billion. The fast-food chain said in a press release on Sunday that it fired CEO Steve Easterbrook from the role after he said he was in a relationship with an employee.

Since Easterbrook took the helm in 2015, McDonald’s share price has more than doubled.

The company’s board on Friday voted to remove Easterbrook from the role saying that he “violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.”

Easterbrook in an email to staff said that “I engaged in a recent consensual relationship with an employee. This was a mistake,” according to the Financial Times, which cited the email as saying: “Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on.”

Chris Kempczinski, who was previously serving as president, will take over from Easterbrook. The company said in a press release that “he is the best leader to set the vision and drive the plans for the company’s continued success.”

Markets Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.