McDonald's Is Going To Start Selling Steak Breakfast Sandwiches

McDonald’s steak breakfast sandwiches are going national.

The “thick, juicy” meat will soon be available in about 9,600 of 14,100 locations, reports Leslie Patton at Bloomberg News.

Customers can put steak on any of the fast food chain’s breakfast sandwiches.

The item is expected to come “at a premium price,” Patton reports.

McDonald’s has been revamping its menu to attract new, discriminating customers to stores as it competes with fast-casual chains like Panera Bread and Chipotle.

Other menu items introduced this year include the Egg White Delight breakfast sandwich, Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie, and Premium McWrap.

