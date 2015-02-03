McDonald's Australia just started selling bottles of its 'secret' Big Mac sauce and bidding is up to $18,000

McDonald’s is selling bottles of its Big Mac sauce for the first time.

The first bottle is being auctioned off on eBay Australia and bidding is up to $US18,000 ($US23,000 Australian dollars).

This bottle is #1 of only 200 being produced worldwide, and they won’t be sold in restaurants. That makes it rarer than a spot on Bondi beach on New Years Day.

Additional bottles containing just 25 milliliters of the secretive sauce will go on sale for 50 cents a piece at 950 McDonald’s locations throughout Australia this month.

McDonald’s hasn’t revealed whether the sauce would be sold in other countries.

The burger chain has started running a number of promotions in an effort to boost lagging sales.

In the US, the company started accepting a new form of payment Monday that could include selfies and hugs.

The promotion is meant to highlight the chain calls “lovin'” ad campaign. Customers will be chosen at random to participate in the deal.

