These 20 chains dominate the fast-food industry

Madeline Stone
Irene Jiang / Business InsiderTaco Bell ranks in the top five, according to Technomic’s data.
  • McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Chick-fil-A lead the US’ fast-food scene, according to Technomic data reported by Restaurant Business magazine.
  • The top 20 chains in terms of 2019 US sales are responsbile for the majority of the industry’s growth.
  • Here are the rest of the chains at the top of the fast-food industry.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A handful of chains dominate the American fast-food scene.

According to data compiled by Technomic and reported by Restaurant Business magazine, the top 20 chains in the US – in terms of 2019 sales – were responsible for three-fourths of the industry’s total sales growth last year.

Technomic created a list of the top 500 chains in the country by looking at financial filings by public companies, surveying direct operators, and examining franchise disclosure documents. It also made use of a proprietary valuation algorithm.

The data was collected during 2019, and obviously, 2020 has brought about significant changes for the restaurant industry. Generally, large fast-food chains have fared better than independent restaurants, thanks, in part, to existing tech and infrastructure like apps for online ordering and drive-thrus, which were permitted to remain open even as dining rooms were ordered closed.

Here are the top 20, according to last year’s sales in the US:

20. Little Caesars

Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

2019 sales: $US3.8 billion

19. Popeyes

Associated Press

2019 sales: $US3.8 billion

18. Arby’s

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

2019 sales: $US3.9 billion

17. Panda Express

ScannableZebra/Shutterstock

2019 sales: $US3.9 billion

16. Applebee’s

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

2019 sales: $US4.1 billion

15. Olive Garden

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

2019 sales: $US4.3 billion

14. KFC

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

2019 sales: $US4.5 billion

13. Sonic

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

2019 sales: $US4.7 billion

12. Chipotle

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

2019 sales: $US5.5 billion

11. Pizza Hut

Getty/Jeff Schear

2019 sales: $US5.6 billion

10. Panera Bread

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

2019 sales: $US5.9 billion

9. Domino’s

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

2019 sales: $US7 billion

8. Dunkin’

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

2019 sales: $US9.2 billion

7. Wendy’s

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

2019 sales: $US9.8 billion

6. Subway

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

2019 sales: $US10.2 billion

5. Burger King

Gene J. Puskar/AP

2019 sales: $US10.2 billion

4. Taco Bell

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

2019 sales: $US11.3 billion

3. Chick-fil-A

Hollis Johnson

2019 sales: $US11.3 billion

2. Starbucks

Starbucks

2019 sales: $US21.4 billion

1. McDonald’s

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

2019 sales: $US40.4 billion

