McDonald's spicy nuggets and hot sauce are selling out across America just 2 weeks after their debut

Irene Jiang/Business Insider McDonald’s is running out of spicy nuggets just two weeks after they arrived on menus.

McDonald’s is selling out of its Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce just two weeks after the limited-time offerings first appeared on menus.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets officially hit McDonald’s menus on September 16. The new nuggets were joined by Mighty Hot Sauce, as well as a new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry.

Now, just two weeks after their debut, stores are running out of the spicy nuggets, hot sauce, and Chips Ahoy! McFlurry ingredients. Most restaurants across the US are expected to sell out of the limited-time offerings in the coming days â€” less than three weeks after they first appeared on menus.

McDonald’s confirmed the shortages to Business Insider, saying in a statement that the company is “thrilled with the positive response to these limited-time offerings.”

“If our customers truly can’t get enough, there’s always a chance we’ll bring limited-time menu items back in the future,” the statement continued. “You never know, you might just see some of these fan-favourites again soon…”

Irene Jiang/Business Insider The new hot sauce was a hit with customers.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets, Mighty Hot Sauce, and Chips Ahoy! McFlurries were not supposed to be on the menu forever. However, running out of supplies in two weeks is an uncommonly short period of time for most limited-time offerings â€” signifying that the menu items were more popular than McDonald’s anticipated.

This is the second time in less than a month that McDonald’s has run out of ingredients due to the success of a promotion. In mid-September, the chain began facing shortages of Quarter Pounder ingredients due to the overwhelming popularity of the Travis Scott meal, which includes a cheeseburger, fries, BBQ dipping sauce, and a Sprite.

Annoyance about the disappearance of McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets has been cropping up on social media. Others are taking to social media to complain about their stores running out of Mighty Hot Sauce. Customers said that sold out hot sauce was a problem across numerous McDonald’s locations.

“We’re out of Mighty Hot sauce” is the new “Our Ice cream machine is broken” — WI9LL – Will (@WI9LL_Will) September 30, 2020

The sauce shortages in particular have sparked rumours. One such rumour suggested that someone sued McDonald’s because they burnt themselves on the Mighty Hot Sauce.

Business Insider was unable to find any such lawsuit, and McDonald’s denied its existence. However, taste testers did find that the Mighty Hot Sauce was significantly spicier than any other sauce the fast-food giant has sold in recent history.

“The mighty hot sauce … was bold,” Business Insider’s Irene Jiang wrote in her review. “Perhaps a little too bold, like your theatre friend who bursts spontaneously into song.”

