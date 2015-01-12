Everyone Is Freaking Out Over This New McDonald's Commercial

McDonald’s debuted a new commercial during Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

Everyone was tweeting about it.

Set to the tune “Carry On” by the band Fun., the commercial features McDonald’s signs that share words of encouragement, support, and thanks.

The commercial also aired during Sunday night’s Golden Globes, and it caught the attention of many. Some people loved it, some hated it.

I think the @McDonalds spot that aired during the #GoldenGIobes2015 is the most human the brand has ever felt. Not bad for fast food.

— Miranda Lemon (@lemonmira) January 12, 2015

Is this commercial a fucking joke? @McDonalds GIVES PEOPLE CANCER AND DIABETES

— Jessica Michelle S. (@JMScomedy) January 12, 2015

Remember when all those people died? Here buy a happy meal! @McDonalds

— Steven with a PH (@stevewparkhurst) January 12, 2015

McDonald’s is right. They’re the real heroes.

— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 12, 2015

mcdonald’s is so cool and good

— Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) January 12, 2015

Here is the commercial in full:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.