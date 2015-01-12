Everyone Is Freaking Out Over This New McDonald's Commercial

Caroline Moss

McDonald’s debuted a new commercial during Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

Set to the tune “Carry On” by the band Fun., the commercial features McDonald’s signs that share words of encouragement, support, and thanks. 

The commercial also aired during Sunday night’s Golden Globes, and it caught the attention of many. Some people loved it, some hated it.

