McDonald's should bring the Chicken Big Mac to the US to revive business

McDonald’s has been losing US customers.

The fast food giant needs to entice customers with new menu items while staying cheap. This is especially tricky because McDonald’s menu is notoriously overloaded, leading to confusion in the kitchen and longer wait times in the drive-thru.

A possible solution? The Chicken Big Mac.

The Chicken Big Mac is just like the classic sandwich, but with chicken patties instead of beef. It’s available at McDonald’s in the Middle East and Europe.

The sandwich would be a good addition to its menu for a few reasons.

McDonald’s needs to add better chicken offerings to entice customers and better compete with Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A, Darren Tristano, executive vice president at research firm Technomic, told Business Insider.

The company recently added the previously discontinued Chicken Selects to the menu.

Adding the Chicken Big Mac would be relatively easy for McDonald’s because it uses ingredients it already has.

Chains like Burger King, Arby’s and Jack-in-the-Box have successfully employed the strategy of using existing ingredients to create new menu items.

Simply assembling a Big Mac with chicken patties is easier than introducing workers to new items and making room in the kitchen to prepare them.

The Chicken Big Mac would also be an easy addition for franchisees, who complain that the company’s constant new menu items are hurting them financially.

As beef prices continue to rise, poultry is more economical.

And the sandwich already has a following in the US.

Secret menu enthusiasts have already suggested adding chicken patties to the Big Mac.

And a Facebook page asks McDonald’s to bring the item to America.

