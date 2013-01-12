McDonald's Workers Accuse Manager Of Repeated Sexual Assault

Four McDonald’s employees in suburban Chicago claim their manager sexually assaulted them and wouldn’t let them take bathroom breaks unless they had sex with him, Courthouse News reports.



Alfonso Rojas, manager of a McDonald’s in Palatine, Ill., repeatedly locked his employees in the back room and made sexual advances on them, the lawsuit alleges. One of the women, Adriana Cazares, said she was not allowed to go on bathroom breaks and peed in her pants at least twice to avoid the manager, the lawsuit says.

Cazares, Alma Perez, Elvira Rodriguez and Yazmin Rodriguez are suing McDonald’s, franchise owners Lawrence and Eileen Kushner, and Rojas in Cook County Court, according to Courthouse News.

The suit states that the McDonald’s franchise “did not have policies, practices or procedures in place that would have allowed the women to come forward to report the abuse without retaliation; such negligence ultimately allowed the abuse to escalate in the workplace to multiple employees.”

A representative for McDonald’s declined to comment on the suit, saying the company hadn’t been served with a complaint.

