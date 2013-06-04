McDonald's Approved This Sex Song About 'Secret Sauce,' Sung By Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson in ‘The Crazy Ones.’

CBS has a new fall comedy called The Crazy Ones, starring Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who play ad execs who get fired from the McDonald’s account.



They decide to rescue the business by hiring Kelly Clarkson to sing a new jingle for the brand, but the singer insists on making it sexy (video below).

The song is both juvenile. Its lyrics include:

“Secret sauce / drive thru lovin’, drive-drive thru lovin’ / booty shake booty shake / you didn’t get me enough ketchup packets.”

And:

“It ain’t the meat it’s the motion.”

But McDonald’s approved it, according to Ad Age:

Executives working on the series received McDonald’s consent to be referenced in the pilot. And it’s clear why CBS would want McDonald’s sign-off: The company spent $72.5 million for TV commercials on the Eye network in 2012, according to Kantar Media.

It wasn’t just about the money. Ad Age notes that when a show or a movie wants to include a real product in its script there’s very little recourse a company has to stop it happening, unless the show in some way makes viewers think the action is real.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Ad Age the company agreed, “because the brand was portrayed in line with its values and commitment to its customers in a fun and interesting way.”

Here’s a trailer for the show, featuring parts of the song:

