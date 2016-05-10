McDonald's new fries might be one of its most successful tests of all time

Hayley Peterson
Gilroy Garlic Fries mcdonaldsMcDonalds

McDonald’s new garlic fries are in high demand.

The chain starting testing the fries at four locations in San Francisco a couple weeks ago.

Within a matter of days, the restaurants sold out of the new menu item, SFGate reports.

“In less than two weeks, our small, four-restaurant test of Gilroy Garlic Fries has been a huge success, and we are now experiencing a temporary shortage of supplies,” McDonald’s told SFGate.  “We are excited about how many people have visited our restaurants to try the fries, and we apologise for any inconvenience to our customers.”

The fried potatoes are seasoned with garlic grown in Gilroy, California — a place known as “the garlic capital of the world,” according to McDonald’s.

The made-to-order fries are tossed with a purée mix of “Gilroy garlic and olive oil, parmesan cheese, parsley, and a pinch of salt,” the company says.

“We’re proud of the work done by local franchisees and the regional team to create this menu item with locally-sourced garlic and we look forward to introducing Gilroy Garlic Fries to our customers in the Bay Area,” Michael Haracz, manager of culinary innovation at McDonald’s USA, said in a press release announcing the new test item.

People seem pretty upset that they are sold out. 

  

The success of the test means the fries will likely become a permanent menu item.

Here’s what the garlic fries look like in reality:

 

