McDonald's new fries might be one of its most successful tests of all time

McDonald’s new garlic fries are in high demand.

The chain starting testing the fries at four locations in San Francisco a couple weeks ago.

Within a matter of days, the restaurants sold out of the new menu item, SFGate reports.

“In less than two weeks, our small, four-restaurant test of Gilroy Garlic Fries has been a huge success, and we are now experiencing a temporary shortage of supplies,” McDonald’s told SFGate. “We are excited about how many people have visited our restaurants to try the fries, and we apologise for any inconvenience to our customers.”

The fried potatoes are seasoned with garlic grown in Gilroy, California — a place known as “the garlic capital of the world,” according to McDonald’s.

The made-to-order fries are tossed with a purée mix of “Gilroy garlic and olive oil, parmesan cheese, parsley, and a pinch of salt,” the company says.

“We’re proud of the work done by local franchisees and the regional team to create this menu item with locally-sourced garlic and we look forward to introducing Gilroy Garlic Fries to our customers in the Bay Area,” Michael Haracz, manager of culinary innovation at McDonald’s USA, said in a press release announcing the new test item.

People seem pretty upset that they are sold out.

Come on @McDonalds… Blowing it on the garlic fries. Drove 25 mins to only be told they are out. #blowingit #lame #dumb — Long Nguyen (@LNphotos) May 8, 2016

WHERES THE GARLIC FRIES @McDonalds

— potato (@nothisisgabi) May 8, 2016

@McDonalds you failed me, I wanted garlic fries and the one I went to didn’t have them:(((((

— Erika (@fly_withmee) May 7, 2016

@McDonalds how can you run out of garlic fries at the homestead Santa Clara, CA location. They were serving 5 mins before arriving.

— Martin Peña (@martinpena650) May 7, 2016

The success of the test means the fries will likely become a permanent menu item.

Here’s what the garlic fries look like in reality:

God loves me bc he made 1 of the only 4 McDonald’s locations with garlic fries the one next to my house pic.twitter.com/4s946ppaCt — oxykitten (@leighannology) May 6, 2016

Garlic fries @McDonalds this is one of the greatest things ever pic.twitter.com/C2lp5XNZMJ — MP (@mhampop) May 7, 2016

