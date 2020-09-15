McDonald's is selling a 3-foot-long Chicken McNugget body pillow so you can snuggle up to your favourite snack

McDonald’s The nugget pillows are incredibly realistic.

McDonald’s is selling a three-foot-long Chicken McNugget body pillow.

The pillows are part of a collaboration with Travis Scott and retail for $US90 each.

The whole collection is currently sold out, but the fast food giant plans to replenish its stock in the coming days.

McDonald’s is selling three-foot-long Chicken McNugget body pillows so nug-fans can snuggle up with their one true love.

The incredibly realistic-looking giant nuggets, which cost $US90, have a nine to 12 week shipping time, though, so you’ll have to be patient.

The pillows are part of a collaboration between rapper Travis Scott and the fast food behemoth.

As Business Insider’s Kate Taylor reported, the range also includes various items of clothing including $US48 t-shirts and $US250 denim shorts.

However, every item in the collection is currently out of stock.

Fortunately for McNugget-lovers, McDonald’s plans to replenish supplies of the merch over the coming days.

The company’s US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley told Business Insider that McDonald’s decided to team up with Scott because of his cultural impact, especially when it comes to younger customers.

“His ability to kind of see where culture is going and have a hand in where culture is going is really unique,” Flatley said in an interview.

“Then you couple that with his huge followership and his fans, social-media footprint, and … 3 billion streams. He just has an incredible audience.”

