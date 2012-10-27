McDonald's Is Making The Next Big Move For Its Coffee Business

Photo: By Heikomari on Flickr

McDonald’s is going to start selling ground coffee, reports Annie Gasparro at The Wall Street Journal.Right now, its plans are limited to Canada, where the bagged coffee will be sold at major retailers in November.



“We have no other plans to sell the coffee elsewhere at this time,” a McDonald’s spokesperson tells the WSJ.

It’s also thinking about selling K-Cups in the long-term.

This is just the latest challenge toward coffee rivals Starbucks and Dunkin’ doughnuts. McDonald’s has been a big push to expand its McCafe over the past decade, and it’s been doing quite well so far.

