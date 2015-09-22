We tried all the burgers on the McDonald's 'secret menu'

For years, I’ve read about a “secret menu” at McDonald’s that offers up ridiculous items like the “Land, Sea, and Air Burger,” which is a Big Mac stuffed with a chicken and fish patty. Only thing is — a McDonald’s rep tells us “there is no secret menu at McDonald’s.”

So, what happens when you order off the infamous secret menu? I found out.

Produced by Will Wei. Camera by Devan Joseph.

