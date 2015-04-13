The simple secret menu trick for getting a cheaper Big Mac in the US

McDonald’s menu is getting more expensive.

But there’s a simple way to get the taste of McDonald’s Big Mac for cheaper than the typical $US4.

Just order a McDouble without ketchup, then add lettuce and Big Mac sauce.

This “Poor Man’s Big Mac” will cost about $US1.49, according to Hack The Menu.

Business Insider has successfully tried this trick at several different McDonald’s locations.

Here are a few other reported secret menu items:

The Chicken McGriddle replaces a fried chicken patty with sausage, egg, or bacon. You can also just add the fried chicken patty to a McGriddle with all the other ingredients. “Chicken McGriddle is a great way to get that chicken and waffles taste when you just can’t find the real deal,” according to #HackTheMenu.

Grilled cheese sandwiches are a great option for light appetites or vegetarians. Simply order a grilled cheese, specifying that you’d like the bun grilled for maximum toasty flavour. This item costs around $US1.

The Pie McFlurry includes an apple pie blended into McFlurry ice cream. This delicious dessert will only cost a couple of dollars and could be shared with a friend.

