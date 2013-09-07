McDonald's Fires Back At Customer Who Claimed To Find A Lizard In His Sandwich

McDonald’s has spoken out to refute a customer’s claim that he found a lizard in his chicken sandwich.

The customer, from Singapore, claimed he bit into a Sausage McMuffin and found a baby lizard, reports The Consumerist.

The customer originally posted the photo on the McDonald’s Singapore Facebook page.

The sandwich was promptly sent to a lab for testing.

McDonald’s said in a statement on Facebook that the mysterious apparition was actually a chicken vein.

“The sample collected is 100% chicken,” McDonald’s wrote. “The vein is white in colour because of the Halal slaughtering process where blood had to be drained.”

Here’s the original photo:

