McDonald's same-store sales tumble again in April

McDonald’s same-store sales declined again in April.

In April, global same-store sales, or sales at McDonald’s locations open for at least 13 months, declined by 0.6%, less than the 1.8% decline that was forecast by Wall Street, according to data from Bloomberg.

In the US, the declined was 2.3% in April, right in line with forecasts. In a statement, the company said, “To improve sales, the U.S. is working to leverage its decentralized operating structure, simplified menu and consumer insights to deliver value initiatives and menu offerings that resonate with the local markets.”

In Europe, same-store sales fell by 1%.

Systemwide sales, which includes all McDonald’s restaurants, fell 8.8% in April, or rose 1.5% in constant currency.

On May, the company’s new CEO Steve Easterbrook held an event outlining the company’s plans to turnaround the company, highlighting 7 things that had gone wrong at the company in recent years.

Here’s the rough chart showing the steady decline in same-store sales at McDonald’s US stores.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.