McDonald's Is Now A Supermarket In Russia

McDonald’s has convinced Russian courts that it is not a restaurant, but a supermarket.The Telegraph reports that the company contends that as the majority of its products are pre-packaged, they should pay the 10% supermarket tax rather than the 18% supermarket tax.

Smart.

McDonalds has been thriving in Russia for the past 20 years, although the standards may not always be that high.

There’s a huge market for fast food in Russia, and other brands, such as Wendy’s, are looking to expand. This latest ruling will probably make it even more attractive for Western brands looking to expand.

