McDonald’s is closing its restaurants in Russia. Step back in time to 1990 when the chain arrived in the country — and hundreds of people lined up to get a Big Mac.

- McDonald’s is closing all its restaurants in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.
- When it opened its first restaurant in Moscow in 1990, hundreds of people lined up to try its food.
- McDonald’s is synonymous with capitalism. Its opening symbolized the Soviet Union’s impending collapse.
McDonald’s said on Tuesday that it would temporarily close its roughly 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Other Western companies were quick to pull out of Russia after the attack started, but McDonald’s was the first major fast-food chain to make the move.
McDonald’s opened its first outlet in Russia — then part of the Soviet Union — in Moscow’s Pushkin Square on January 31, 1990. Despite the harsh weather, hundreds of people lined up to try its food.
For Russian people, the opening of a McDonald’s restaurant, synonymous with capitalism and American culture, was a very tangible symbol of the impending collapse of the Soviet Union. After more than 80 years of socialism, people in Russia were awakening to new Western ways of eating, passing time, and spending money.
McDonald’s advertised the restaurant’s opening using the slogan: “If you can’t go to America, come to McDonald’s in Moscow.”
But opening Russia’s first McDonald’s wasn’t easy. It took around 14 years of negotiations, largely shaped by George Cohon, the then-chairman of McDonald’s Canada.
“On the Soviet side, there was very little real understanding of what was involved in establishing or operating a chain of McDonald’s restaurants,” Cohon wrote in his book “To Russia With Fries,” per CNN.
“It will all go downhill,” a customer who visited the Pushkin Square restaurant on its opening day told The Washington Post. “We don’t know how to run a restaurant like this.”
People started lining up outside the restaurant at 4 a.m., CBC reported. When the restaurant opened at 10 a.m., there was already a 500-yard (457.20m) line of customers waiting to get in, per The Washington Post. For many, this was likely their first time trying Western fast food.
Members of the military, TV crews, and costumed actors all crowded the square, too.
It was then the world’s biggest McDonald’s restaurant, with 900 seats, and it got 27,000 applications for 630 jobs, The Washington Post reported. Around 30,000 customers were served on its first day, CBC reported.
Though its food was expensive when compared to wages in Russia, McDonald’s proved very popular.
So McDonald’s massively expanded its presence in Russia.
By March 2021, McDonald’s had 847 restaurants in the country.
The closure of these, which are largely company owned rather than franchised, is set to cost McDonald’s around $50 million per month, its CFO said. The company said it will continue paying wages to its roughly 62,000 staff during the closures.
Before the restaurants closed, Russian people crowded inside McDonald’s restaurants to get their last Big Mac in a while, echoing the huge queues that formed when McDonald’s opened its first restaurants in the country.
This isn’t the first time it’s closed restaurants in the region because of geopolitical tensions. In 2014, McDonald’s temporarily closed its three locations in Crimea after it was annexed by Russia.
