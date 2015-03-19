McDonald's is plotting to copy Amazon's strategy

McDonald’s is in the process of reinvention.

The brand is losing US customers to fast-casual options like Chipotle. To win back its clientele, McDonald’s has done everything from testing burgers with trendy ingredients to selling chicken nuggets for cheap.

But in the future, McDonald’s will utilise kiosks, smartphones, and wearable devices, Atif Rafiq, chief digital officer at McDonald’s, told Fast Company.

McDonald’s new innovations would include “kiosks similar or identical to those already on the market,” Fast company reports.

Smartphones could also load a customer’s past history, similar to e-commerce sites like Amazon.

“You could walk up, tap your phone to it, and sync your account via an app. From there, the screen would not just show a stock menu, but provide your order history, and offer Amazon-like recommendations,” according to Fast Company.

The company has been debuting new technology at the South by Southwest festival in Austin.

Starbucks is also taking notes from the e-commerce business.

CEO Howard Schultz called the company’s new delivery initiative “e-commerce on steroids.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

