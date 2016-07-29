McDonald's endless fries are coming to America -- but there's a huge catch

McDonald’s is opening a restaurant next week featuring all-you-can-eat fries.

The new 6,500-square-foot “McDonald’s of the future” will open August 4 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

In addition to endless fries, the restaurant will also feature a dessert bar, a three-story play-place for kids, and table service, according to franchise owner Chris Harbiger.

The all-you-can-eat fries is a first for McDonald’s, but there’s a catch — it’s only a temporary promotion aimed at drawing in new customers and building buzz around the restaurant opening.

Harbiger did not say how long the promotion will last.

The new McDonald’s will also feature digital kiosks for customers to order their food — which McDonald’s is now adding to restaurants across the country — a “party room” for rent, and modern-looking couches and arm chairs for hanging out.

The restaurant will try to appeal to young mums by hosting events for mothers and kids during the day, such as play groups and children’s book readings, according to its Facebook page.

That’s something rival chain Chick-fil-A has been doing for years. Chick-fil-A has also added a “mum’s valet” service to make ordering easier for parents.

The new play area for kids will be unlike any other McDonald’s play-place, featuring interactive light board tables and tabletop video games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.