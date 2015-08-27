McDonald's just gave a very cold 'no' to Burger King's joint 'McWhopper' burger idea

Lara O'Reilly
McwhopperMcWhopperThis was part of the ad published in the New York Times and the Chicago Tribune.

Burger King took out a full-page, open letter-style ad in The New York Times and Chicago Tribune this morning, calling for a truce with McDonald’s and suggesting they join forces to create a “McWhopper” burger.

But McDonald’s is having none of it.

Burger King’s idea was to “get the world talking” about the Peace One Day charity, which is lobbying for September 21 to become an official Peace Day.

The fast food chain’s SVP for global brand management Fernando Machado said it wasn’t just a PR stunt, and it was hoping McDonald’s would agree to sell the hybrid burger on September 21.

Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s CEO, responded to Burger King’s request on Facebook, and it wasn’t in favour of the idea. He said the two brands could do something bigger to make a difference, and suggested that the business rivalry between the companies shouldn’t be equated to the real pain and suffering of war.

Here’s his post:

McdonaldsFacebook

 

However, many McDonald’s fans appear to think this was a misstep from Easterbrook. Here are some of the responses to the post:

McdonaldsFacebook

The negative sentiment to McDonald’s response was echoed on Twitter.

 

 

