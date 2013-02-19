McDonald's Responds To The Burger King Twitter Hacking

Kim Bhasin

Burger King’s Twitter account got hacked for more than an hour today. The hackers changed all the branding to McDonald’s and tweeted out a bunch of craziness.

BK’s Twitter account has been suspended, but it still has its Facebook page to sound off on.

McDonald’s, though, has something to say to the world: it didn’t do it!

This, of course, is followed by a constant flow of responses from the Twitterfolk that say — sarcastically, we hope — that McDonald’s is lying.

The hacktivists at Anonymous have claimed responsibility for the prank.

