McDonald's Responds To The Burger King Twitter Hacking

Burger King’s Twitter account got hacked for more than an hour today. The hackers changed all the branding to McDonald’s and tweeted out a bunch of craziness.



BK’s Twitter account has been suspended, but it still has its Facebook page to sound off on.

McDonald’s, though, has something to say to the world: it didn’t do it!

We empathise with our @burgerking counterparts. Rest assured, we had nothing to do with the hacking. — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) February 18, 2013

This, of course, is followed by a constant flow of responses from the Twitterfolk that say — sarcastically, we hope — that McDonald’s is lying.

The hacktivists at Anonymous have claimed responsibility for the prank.

