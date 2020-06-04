Giant lines and traffic jams form as McDonald's reopens hundreds of drive-thru locations in the UK and Ireland

Liam McBurney via Getty McDonald’s said it had fewer employees in the kitchen to enable teams to social distance.

McDonald’s reopened nearly 500 of its drive-thru locations in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday.

The reopenings attracted a huge number of customers who formed giant lines outside restaurants, causing traffic jams in some places.

The fast-food giant implemented new social-distancing measures and said that customers’ spending capacity would be limited to $US31 per order on a restricted menu.

The chain previously said it would open 924 drive-thrus and 75 delivery restaurants by June 4. While some locations already reopened for deliveries mid-May, customers were able to visit many more locations on Wednesday.

McDonald’s encouraged all customers to use contactless payment methods and put a spending cap of £25, or $US31, on each order.

Here’s a glimpse into the crowds that gathered outside McDonald’s in the UK once the chain reopened:

Andrew Redington/ Getty Cars line up at a drive-thru McDonald’s in Sutton, England.

While McDonald’s said it was “glad to be back,” it also requested customers have patience as operations would function differently from before, with additional protective measures.

Liam McBurney via Getty Nadine McNally hands a food order from the window of the reopened McDonald’s drive-thru at Bloomfield Shopping Mall in Bangor, Wales.

The fast-food giant is operating at reduced hours with a scaled-back menu that does not include breakfast or shakes.

Huw Fairclough via Getty A general view of a McDonald’s after it resumed trading in Wales for drive-thru orders only following lockdown on June 3, 2020 in Blackwood, Wales, UK.

McDonald’s said it aims to implement social distancing effectively by coordinating kitchen operations with fewer employees.

Brian Lawless/ Getty Ziggy, a Jack Pug, looks out the window of his owner’s car who ordered him a double cheese burger at the McDonald’s drive-thru in a Dublin shopping centre.

For those visiting drive-thru locations, the chain said it prefers visitors browse the menu and order ahead so preparations can begin before arrival.

Nathan Stirk via Getty People line up outside a McDonald’s restaurant on June 3, 2020 in Congleton, England.

Customers in the UK looking for an open McDonald’s can check the website’s restaurant locator.

Julian Finney via Getty Delivery drivers line up outside a reopened McDonalds in Dalston, London, England.

43 of its restaurants also reopened for McDelivery on Wednesday.

