McDonald's Sales Unexpectedly Fall

McDonald’s Q4 financial results are out, and the numbers are mixed.

Earnings came in at $US1.40 per share, which was a penny higher than expected.

However, sales were weak.

Global comparable store sales unexpectedly declined by 0.1%. Analysts were looking for 0.5% gain.

“While 2013 was a challenging year, we begin 2014 with a renewed focus on the global growth priorities that are most impactful to our customers,” said CEO Don Thompson.

Here’s a regional breakdown of comparable store sales:

U.S. -1.4%, which was worse than the -0.2% expected.

Europe: +1.0%, which was weaker than the +1.1% expected.

Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.: -2.4%, which was worse than the -1.3% expected.

s we begin 2014, global comparable sales for the month of January are expected to be relatively flat,” said Thompson.

