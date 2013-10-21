McDonald's Earnings And Revenue Grow In Line With Expectations

Sam Ro
Mcdonald's eggs egg mcmuffinYouTube

McDonald’s Q3 financial results are out and the numbers are essentially in line with expectations.

Earnings climbed to $US1.52 pershare, which was a penney higher than the $1.51 per share analysts were looking for.

Revenue grew to $US7.32 billion, which was only a hair below the $US7.33 billion expected by analyhsts.

Comparable store sales were up 0.7% in the U.S. and 0.2% in Europe.

“For the quarter, our results reflect McDonald’s ability to grow amid the broad-based challenges of the current environment by focusing on those areas of the business within our control,” said CEO Don Thompson.

McDonald’s has a substantial global footprint. As such, it gives us some valuable anecdotal insight into global consumer behaviour.

