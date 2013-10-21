McDonald's Earnings And Revenue Grow In Line With Expectations

McDonald’s Q3 financial results are out and the numbers are essentially in line with expectations.

Earnings climbed to $US1.52 pershare, which was a penney higher than the $1.51 per share analysts were looking for.

Revenue grew to $US7.32 billion, which was only a hair below the $US7.33 billion expected by analyhsts.

Comparable store sales were up 0.7% in the U.S. and 0.2% in Europe.

“For the quarter, our results reflect McDonald’s ability to grow amid the broad-based challenges of the current environment by focusing on those areas of the business within our control,” said CEO Don Thompson.

McDonald’s has a substantial global footprint. As such, it gives us some valuable anecdotal insight into global consumer behaviour.

