LIVE: McDonald's Announces Earnings

McDonald’s Q2 financial results are out.



Q2 earnings came in at $1.38 per share, missing analysts’ estimates for $1.40.

Revenue came in at $7.08 billion, which was a hair lower than the $7.09 billion expected.

The stock is down by around 2% in pre-market trading.

Global comparable store sales climbed 1.0%, which was right in line with expectations.

However, U.S. comparable store sales climbed by just 1.0%. Analysts were looking for 1.5% growth.

“While the informal eating out market remains challenging and economic uncertainty is pressuring consumer spending, we’re continuing to differentiate the McDonald’s experience by uniting consumer insights, innovation and execution,” said CEO Don Thompson.

