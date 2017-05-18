McDonald's pulls Filet-O-Fish ad accused of being insensitive to grieving children

McDonald’s just pulled an ad in the UK about a widow and her son after it received backlash from viewers who said it was insensitive to grieving kids.

More than 150 people complained about the 90-second ad to the UK Advertising Standards Authority before the fast-food giant decided to pull the commercial from the air, CNN reported.

In the ad, which was viewed beyond the UK after it went viral online, a mother describes the ways her son differs from his late father. The one thing they have in common: a love of McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.

Beyond formal complaints, many were vocal in their distaste for the ad.

“It was never our intention to cause any upset. We are particularly sorry that the advert may have disappointed those people who are most important to us — our customers,” McDonald’s said in a statement reported by CNN.

Watch the full ad here:

New #McDonalds advert, cynically using the story of a kid’s dead dad is trashy beyond belief. Who needs 2 parents when you have McNuggets?

— Tony Richman (@TonyLRichman) May 12, 2017

I’ve just seen a @McDonaldsUK advert which uses the sentimentality of a dead parent to sell burgers. No #McDonalds No. pic.twitter.com/4DLVlVJUoo

— Alun Saunders ❄️ (@alunsaunders) May 14, 2017





